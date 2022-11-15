Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.
HSKA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heska currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.25.
Heska Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of HSKA stock opened at $71.92 on Monday. Heska has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $189.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $86.74.
Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.
