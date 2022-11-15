MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $5.70.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. MacroGenics has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $20.21.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $1,157,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,979,963 shares in the company, valued at $36,947,228.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 168,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $623,161.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,443,986 shares in the company, valued at $27,542,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,979,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,947,228.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 668,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,661 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 497,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 170,615 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 600.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 88,095.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

