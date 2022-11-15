MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $5.70.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.89.
MacroGenics Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of MGNX stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. MacroGenics has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $20.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 497,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 170,615 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 600.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 88,095.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.