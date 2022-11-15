NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered NeoGenomics to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $10.95 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 230,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

