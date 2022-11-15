NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered NeoGenomics to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.08.
NeoGenomics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $10.95 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.