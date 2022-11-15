Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $911,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VDC stock opened at $188.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.16.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.