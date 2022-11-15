SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,769 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 6.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.3% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 12.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

BROS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

NYSE BROS opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -220.05 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

