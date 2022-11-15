Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 100,624 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100,624 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 963,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,730,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,028,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,944,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,424,799.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,944,936.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,882 shares of company stock worth $2,830,383. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

