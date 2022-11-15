SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

