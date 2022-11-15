Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 33,306 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,306 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Evergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 69.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

