2,704 Shares in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $109.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $89.92.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

