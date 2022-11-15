SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $255.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.15 and its 200 day moving average is $242.91.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

