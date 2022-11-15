TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) by 142.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,521 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of TDCX worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDCX. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of TDCX by 9.2% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 726,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 61,245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TDCX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TDCX in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,279,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TDCX by 5.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TDCX by 82.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 420,246 shares in the last quarter. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDCX opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. TDCX Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. TDCX had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $116.58 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TDCX Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

