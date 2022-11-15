117,816 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 117,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of PVH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $451,784,000 after buying an additional 103,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PVH by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,740,000 after acquiring an additional 329,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in PVH by 14.2% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,651,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,946,000 after acquiring an additional 205,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in PVH by 100.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after acquiring an additional 773,566 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. PVH’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.15%.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PVH to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

