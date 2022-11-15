SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,035,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,189,000 after purchasing an additional 303,908 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,062,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 204,716 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,514,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,222,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

