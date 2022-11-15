SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $223.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.01. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

