SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 249 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $210,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $157.09 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

EGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.25.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

