Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Gold Fields worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 16,454,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

GFI stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

