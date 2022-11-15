SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 385 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,614 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 573,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,426,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,310,000 after acquiring an additional 222,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $84.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

