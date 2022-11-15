Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Position Increased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,711,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 28.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 67,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.99 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $131.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

