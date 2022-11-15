SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $52.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

