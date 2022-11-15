SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 526 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in HP by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,067 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in HP by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.