4,731 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTI. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 91.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,386 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in British American Tobacco by 59.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after buying an additional 897,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

