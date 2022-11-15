SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $22.20.

