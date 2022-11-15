SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $226.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $324.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.79 and a 200-day moving average of $219.53.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

