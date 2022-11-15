SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TREX opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Several analysts have commented on TREX shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Trex to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Trex to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

