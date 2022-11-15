SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,195 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 63.8% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,492,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,530,000 after buying an additional 2,139,411 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.6% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,680,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,016,000 after buying an additional 579,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,897,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 352,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RBA. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.56%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.