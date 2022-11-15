SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $326,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $539,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,871,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.08.

