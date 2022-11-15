SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $306.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.28. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.10.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

