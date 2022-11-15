68,544 Shares in Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MCACU) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MCACU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Separately, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Monterey Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000.

Monterey Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MCACU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.

Monterey Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Monterey Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target companies in the clean transition economy.

