68,544 Shares in Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MCACU) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MCACU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.
Separately, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Monterey Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000.
Monterey Capital Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MCACU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.
Monterey Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Monterey Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target companies in the clean transition economy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monterey Capital Acquisition (MCACU)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MCACU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Monterey Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monterey Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.