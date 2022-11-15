Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 126,978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in 8X8 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Price Performance

8X8 stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $474.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The company had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $93,633.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 44,339 shares of company stock valued at $195,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Stories

