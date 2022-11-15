Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Century Therapeutics worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 200,834 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 676,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 271,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $21.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a current ratio of 17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Century Therapeutics Profile

IPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

