Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 146.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 206.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 35.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancaster Colony

In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $1,664,539.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,051.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $1,664,539.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,516. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $199.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $214.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.58 and its 200 day moving average is $148.42.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.