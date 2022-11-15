Walleye Trading LLC Buys New Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 45,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after buying an additional 160,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,599 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after acquiring an additional 652,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark David Linehan acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $87,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at $708,217.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

HPP stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.