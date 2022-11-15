Walleye Trading LLC Buys New Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 808.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after buying an additional 335,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 224.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after buying an additional 320,184 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 18.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 942,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,575,000 after buying an additional 146,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,916.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,713 shares of company stock worth $3,566,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Shares of HAE opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

