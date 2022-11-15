Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Shares Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVII. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 262.9% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,640,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after buying an additional 1,188,484 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 64.7% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 448,066 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 90.5% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 470.8% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 303,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the first quarter worth $3,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

CVII opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.01.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

