Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Spire worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Spire by 125.7% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the first quarter worth about $105,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spire by 191.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Spire by 69.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Spire Trading Down 1.4 %

Spire Company Profile

Shares of SR opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.39. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.57.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

