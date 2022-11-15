Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $3.11 Million in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 295,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Vertex Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,061,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 78,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy Stock Down 9.1 %

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $574,669.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,857,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $574,669.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,857,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $574,754.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,606.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 208,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,459 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Vertex Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Further Reading

