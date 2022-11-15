OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

OGE Energy stock opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.70%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

