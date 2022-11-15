Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.16.

KLA Price Performance

KLA Dividend Announcement

Shares of KLA stock opened at $377.91 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.02 and a 200-day moving average of $335.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.