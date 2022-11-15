Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

