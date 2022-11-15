Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 80,807 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,347,533 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 80,807 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gevo were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 65.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gevo by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gevo by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gevo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Gevo

Gevo Stock Performance

In other Gevo news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 177,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $547,285.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,496,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Gevo news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 177,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $547,285.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,496,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 14,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $45,217.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,751.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 354,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,464 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.81. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

Gevo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.