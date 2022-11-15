Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 72,307 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 72,307 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,628,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after buying an additional 370,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,678,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,587,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 48,525 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 49.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 725,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 238,536 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 622,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

