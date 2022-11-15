Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66.

