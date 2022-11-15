Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $147.38 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.54.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.