WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Stake Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of WNS worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in WNS by 89.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in WNS by 46.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in WNS during the first quarter worth $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the second quarter worth $123,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

Shares of WNS opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. WNS has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $91.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average is $79.83.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

