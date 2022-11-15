Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 8,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 497,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
IMO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.30.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
