Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,308 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

