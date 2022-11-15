Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,220 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Polaris worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

Polaris stock opened at $111.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.74. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $127.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.44.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.