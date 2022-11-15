Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CSH.UN. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.67.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of TSE CSH.UN opened at C$8.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$7.58 and a 52 week high of C$13.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.00.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Chartwell Retirement Residences

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,060.00%.

In other news, Director Sharon Sallows purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,191.36. In related news, Director Sharon Sallows bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at C$205,191.36. Also, Director Virginia Ann Davis bought 5,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$55,068.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$167,012.90.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Rating)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.