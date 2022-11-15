Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

NYSE OTIS opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

