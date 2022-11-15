Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Short Interest Down 14.0% in October

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 8,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

